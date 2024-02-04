Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $55.69 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,998,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $525,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

