Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,742 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $168.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.77 and its 200-day moving average is $148.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $178.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

