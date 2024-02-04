Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.17. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.89.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 142.52% and a negative net margin of 74.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 254,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

