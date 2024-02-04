Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) Shares Down 1.2%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 91,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 272,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apollomics in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Apollomics Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollomics

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Apollomics in the second quarter worth $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollomics in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollomics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollomics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

