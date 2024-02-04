Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s 6th Largest Position

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,611,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,597,957 shares during the quarter. AON comprises about 1.5% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 6.80% of AON worth $4,413,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 10.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $292.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.70 and its 200 day moving average is $319.73. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.31.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

