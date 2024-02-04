Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 2,100 ($26.70) target price on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.15) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.99) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,567.50 ($19.93).
In other news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.64), for a total transaction of £89,525.20 ($113,812.87). 65.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Antofagasta
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
