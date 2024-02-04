Analyzing TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) & Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN)

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) and Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and Enliven Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransCode Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.57 million ($774.80) 0.00 Enliven Therapeutics N/A N/A $1.49 million $3.20 4.82

TransCode Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enliven Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransCode Therapeutics N/A -821.85% -267.58% Enliven Therapeutics N/A -8.69% -8.37%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and Enliven Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

TransCode Therapeutics has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enliven Therapeutics has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TransCode Therapeutics and Enliven Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransCode Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enliven Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

TransCode Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $480.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75,194.12%. Enliven Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.21%. Given TransCode Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TransCode Therapeutics is more favorable than Enliven Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.4% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enliven Therapeutics beats TransCode Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others. The company is also developing TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; and TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B. In addition, the company developing TTX-RIGA, an RNA- based agonist of the retinoic acid-inducible gene I targeting activation of innate immunity in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines that activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

