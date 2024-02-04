Analyzing Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) and Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII)

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) and Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Hypertension Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $50.29 million 0.15 -$34.11 million ($8.21) -0.10 Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hypertension Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Minerva Surgical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical -64.71% -136.40% -43.70% Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Hypertension Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

89.6% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Minerva Surgical and Hypertension Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 0 0 0 0 N/A Hypertension Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Minerva Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,266.86%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Volatility & Risk

Minerva Surgical has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hypertension Diagnostics has a beta of -2.28, indicating that its share price is 328% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Hypertension Diagnostics

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease. The company offers CVProfilor DO-2020, which provides a patient's arterial elasticity indices used in the assessment for underlying vascular disease; CVProfilor MD-3000 that offers a sensitive and specific guide to the presence of blood vessel disease; and HD/PulseWave CR-2000 research cardiovascular profiling system, which provides researchers and scientists with a non-invasive means to assess arterial elasticity in support of human research in various areas. Its products collect 30 seconds of blood pressure waveform data, perform an analysis of the digitized blood pressure waveforms, and generate a CVProfile report that contains information on blood pressure, heart rate, pulse pressure, body surface area, body mass index, and C1-large and C2-small artery elasticity indices. The company sells its products to primary care physicians, cardiologists, health care professionals, trained medical personnel, research investigators at academic medical research centers, government institutes, cardiovascular specialists, and pharmaceutical firms. It markets its products through a representative organization in the United States. Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

