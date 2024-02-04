Analysts Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target at $125.33

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $129.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.07. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $95.43 and a twelve month high of $136.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.