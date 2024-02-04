Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Van Strum & Towne Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 3.9% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.19. 2,585,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,973. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $325.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.02. The company has a market capitalization of $172.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.58.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

