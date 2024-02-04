American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for American Vanguard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $321.43 million, a P/E ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.00. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.52 million during the quarter. American Vanguard had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 5,015 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,354.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 12,503 shares of company stock worth $128,604 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 477.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in American Vanguard by 492.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

