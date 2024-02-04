American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.9% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $32,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in American Tower by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,913,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $225.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.97. The firm has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

