Amalgamated Bank Has $14.94 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,047.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $975.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $951.37. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $776.43 and a one year high of $1,054.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total transaction of $959,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,008 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,213 shares of company stock worth $14,028,182. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

