Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.2% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

