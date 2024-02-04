Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded Altus Group from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Eight Capital downgraded Altus Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$66.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$51.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.05.

Altus Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AIF opened at C$45.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,510.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.69. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$35.29 and a twelve month high of C$61.60.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.20). Altus Group had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of C$185.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.1398104 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Altus Group news, Director Raymond Mikulich purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.50 per share, with a total value of C$57,750.00. In other news, Director Angela Louise Brown bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.79 per share, with a total value of C$98,480.25. Also, Director Raymond Mikulich bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $224,070. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Featured Stories

