Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.07. Altria Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.150 EPS.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Altria Group by 272.7% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 615.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 195,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 167,875 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

