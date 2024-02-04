Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

MO traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,858,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,558. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

