Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wolfe Research from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day moving average is $134.86. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

