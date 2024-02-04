Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $160.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.65.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average is $134.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.