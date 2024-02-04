Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Trading 11.5% Higher

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 11.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.