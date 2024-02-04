Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLK. Jefferies Financial Group cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair raised Allakos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Allakos from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Allakos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,135,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,467 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 335,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 53,199 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.80. Allakos has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allakos will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

