Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $338.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $273.90 on Thursday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 593.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

