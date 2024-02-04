Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Acquired by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,400 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies accounts for 5.1% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Albertsons Companies worth $97,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,864. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

