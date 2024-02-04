Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock worth $3,313,859. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.91.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

