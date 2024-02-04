Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

