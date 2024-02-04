Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Shares Up 1.7%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.43. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market cap of C$11.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.98.
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.
