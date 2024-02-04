Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $192.00 at Citigroup

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $136.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.2 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.08 and a 200-day moving average of $121.30. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $287.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

