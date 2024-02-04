ABCMETA (META) Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $615,023.64 and approximately $14.68 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016459 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00016783 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,907.58 or 1.00022395 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011156 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.51 or 0.00176017 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000615 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $14.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

