AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.30 billion. AbbVie also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.050-11.250 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $168.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.12. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $172.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

