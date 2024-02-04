AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.17 EPS

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.17), reports. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ELUXY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.73. 3,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AB Electrolux (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

(Get Free Report)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.