A10 Networks (ATEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

A10 Networks is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

A10 Networks last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.54 million. On average, analysts expect A10 Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

A10 Networks Stock Down 1.9 %

ATEN stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $974.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,498 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $291,942.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,267,265.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,151 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $62,430.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,920.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,562 shares of company stock valued at $697,170 over the last three months. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 72,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,811,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,223,000 after acquiring an additional 415,424 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

