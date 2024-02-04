9,785 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.58 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.64.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.2866 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.