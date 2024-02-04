962 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Acquired by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22,576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 504,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $50,431,000 after acquiring an additional 502,090 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NSC shares. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $251.08 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $255.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.