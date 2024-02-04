72,453 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 100.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,823. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $44.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

See Also

