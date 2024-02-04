6,748 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38,660.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $245.18. 3,876,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,179. The company has a market capitalization of $345.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $246.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.32 and its 200 day moving average is $224.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.