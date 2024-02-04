530 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,866,020,000 after acquiring an additional 495,768 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,620,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,235,000 after acquiring an additional 274,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,172 shares of company stock valued at $111,182,026 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $460.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $425.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.82. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $463.84. The stock has a market cap of $431.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.