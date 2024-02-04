5,052 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Acquired by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

MKC opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.34.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

