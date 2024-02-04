50,216 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in YETI by 81.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,759,000 after acquiring an additional 122,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

YETI Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE YETI traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,952. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.19. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.40.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.