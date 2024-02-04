1,850 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Acquired by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.41. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $147.52.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 60.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

