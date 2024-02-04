160 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $315.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $160.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $317.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.48.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

