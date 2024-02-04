1,577 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.5 %

APD opened at $258.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

