147,276 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 147,276 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,000. Wynn Resorts accounts for 1.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $400,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,726,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,568,000 after acquiring an additional 378,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 566,379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,815,000 after acquiring an additional 361,319 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Macquarie raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.25.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,661 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,584. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,212.28 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,250.16%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

