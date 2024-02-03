Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZWS. KeyCorp downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $952,238. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Featured Stories

