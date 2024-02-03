Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.040-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.8 million-$111.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.8 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.250-0.260 EPS.

Zuora Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Zuora has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $476,561.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,088.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $476,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,526.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,899 shares of company stock worth $3,161,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 960,540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 908,890 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after buying an additional 838,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $7,113,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Further Reading

