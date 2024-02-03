Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.8-111.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.79 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.250-0.260 EPS.

Zuora Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE ZUO opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.94. Zuora has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $348,545.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,898.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,088.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $348,545.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,898.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,899 shares of company stock worth $3,161,816 over the last ninety days. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,895,000 after acquiring an additional 546,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,030,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,005,000 after buying an additional 343,054 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,118,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after buying an additional 233,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after buying an additional 57,985 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after buying an additional 247,950 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Articles

