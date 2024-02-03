ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Down to $16.04

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $15.50. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 358,072 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZI. Citigroup lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

