Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Lifted by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.32. 1,058,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

