Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In related news, CEO Kimberly Blackwell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,892. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kimberly Blackwell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,892. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Michael Johnson acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,563.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period.

ZNTL stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.66. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

