ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $714,454.73 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0769 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00053525 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00051353 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00018457 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

