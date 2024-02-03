Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $78.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.37. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

